    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sofia Hayat Says Armaan Kohli Had Asked For Her Forgiveness; Adds He Promised To Become A Better Person

      By
      |

      Sofia Hayat and Armaan Kohli were together seen in Bigg Boss 7. Armaan, who is known for his temper issues, had hit her with a mop. She had even filed a complaint against him. Later, Armaan was arrested for allegedly assaulting actress Sofia by Lonavala Police.

      Now, the actress has opened up about having patched up with Armaan. Sofia revealed to TOI that Armaan reached out to her through a mutual friend to ask for her forgiveness. She said that he was sorry for what happened in the Bigg Boss house and promised to become a better person.

      Sofia Hayat & Armaan Kohli

      Sofia was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was quite shocked. But later I considered his request and made peace with him. He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary."

      NCB Raids Bigg Boss 7 Contestant And Actor Armaan Kohli's House: ReportNCB Raids Bigg Boss 7 Contestant And Actor Armaan Kohli's House: Report

      Drugs Case: Court Extends NCB Custody Of Armaan Kohli Till September 1Drugs Case: Court Extends NCB Custody Of Armaan Kohli Till September 1

      Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the actor's house on an alleged drug-related case. Reacting to the news of Armaan's arrest, she says, "Hearing the news about drugs in his house, now I wonder if his apology was for real. But, I think he meant it at the time, though yet again his behaviour currently is showing his lack of respect for his position. Actually, he shows lack of respect for himself."

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X