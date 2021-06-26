Sofia Hayat Slams A Troll Who Accused Her Of Sleeping With Abhinav Shukla; Exposes Her Instagram DMs

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat recently exposed a troll who accused her of having a relationship with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla. Sofia shared a screenshot of his DMs on Instagram, which revealed that a troll threatened her with dire consequences for allegedly sleeping with Abhinav.

Sofia Hayat revealed that the person wanted to help her, but the diva blocked her after learning about her bad intentions. After being blocked by her, the troll created another account and sent a series of messages. She called Sofia 'sl*t' and 'p*rn star' and even threatened to put her behind the bars for having a 'friends with benefits' equation with Abhinav.

She shared the screenshot on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don't check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes, I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message! Noone should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others. I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don't get hurt, because I am not invested in this person. Bullies cannot hurt you when you know, their bullying is an inner reflection of their own state of mind. I send you love and blessings. May your heart and mind be clear. If not..I'm having a wonderful life and day :) The next video explains my relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam. Mother Sofia Hayat."

Sofia Hayat claimed that she doesn't even know Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla and has never dated him or worked with him. The actress informed media that she would take legal help if such statements and allegations are not put to rest.

Let us tell you that earlier in an interview with Filmibeat, Sofia Hayat had praised Rakhi Sawant for her actions against Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, when she was in the Bigg Boss 7 house, Sofia had a major fight with Armaan Kohli, for which she later took legal action against him.