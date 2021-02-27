Sohail Khan Lends His Support To Rakhi's Mother; Asks The Actress To Call Him Directly If She Needs Anything

Rakhi Sawant might not have won Bigg Boss 14, but she won millions of hearts by entertaining them despite facing personal issues. Her mother is currently undergoing chemotherapy and when she won Rs 14 lakh, she had said that she will be using it for her mother's treatment. After Bigg Boss she shared a video in which her mother was seen thanking Salman Khan for helping them. Now, Salman's brother has extended his support to the actress' mother.

Sohail has shared a message in which he wished Rakhi's mother a speedy recovery and asked her to just be the daughter that she is and things will fall into place. He also asked Rakhi to call him directly if she needs anything.

In a video message shared by Rakhi on social media, Sohail can be seen saying, "Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I'll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care."

The actress captioned the video as, "World ke mere best bhai, Sohil bhai ,Salman bhai." It has to be recalled that recently, Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth and Kavita Kaushik met Rakhi and her mother.

Post Bigg Boss, when she shared pictures of her mother undergoing chemotherapy, many actors like Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others wished her mother speedy recovery.

