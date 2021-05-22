Sonali Phogat On Trolls Age Shaming Her In New Song: I Really Don’t Care About Their Comments

Politician and actress Sonali Phogat surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 14. Post her Bigg Boss stint, she underwent major transformation and she surprised her fans yet again by featuring in the song 'Afeem'. However, the actress was massively trolled for dressing up in western outfits and dancing in the music video. She was age shamed and many of them even commented on her marital status. Now, the actress-politician has reacted to the same.

Sonali said that she doesn't care about such comments as she feels that people who love her are more compared to the haters.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I have tried new looks in the song as per the director's requirement. I am seen in western avatar and as you have seen in Bigg Boss house also I enjoyed being dressed in fashionable outfits and look presentable. But there are people who keep commenting and they say 'iss age mein aap ko Shobha nahi deta iss tarah ke kapde (they try to tell me to act as per my age)'. I really don't care about their comments because the people who love me are more as compared to the haters. Log toh kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna."

Also Read: Deepika Singh On Being Trolled For Posing With Uprooted Trees Amidst Cyclone: I Don't Regret

The actress further added, "I would like to say to the haters Jalti hai duniya jalane waala chahiye. This song goes for me because I keep trying new things and there are a few people who like trolling me. When I did the music video, I had this thought that people who trolled me when I was inside BB 14 or when I came out of the show would be once again at it. They abused me and age shamed me after the song was released. I don't understand that if I have aged, does that mean I can't work in the industry. I don't have an answer for this. I have not seen such comments on my page particularly, but when I see other social media accounts sharing my song or pictures, I find these comments there. There are so many negative comments and I don't understand how anyone can write such nasty stuff. But then I don't react to it because I know they don't know me completely and have only seen me in the Bigg Boss house. So I concentrate on the love that I get from my fans."

Also Read: Abhinav Kohli Reacts To Raja Chaudhary Supporting Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari

Sonali said that she had a great time shooting for the song and her fans liked the song. She added that people loved her in Bigg Boss, which has earned her a lot of followers on Instagram. She also added that her fans wanted her to do a music video and they kept asking her, so she decided to do a song. She concluded by saying that she is glad that people appreciated the song.