Sonali Phogat Recreates Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s Tera Suit Song; Aly’s Comment Is Unmissable

Haryana-based actress-politician Sonali Phogat shot to fame after entering Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. Her sweet yet strong personality left everyone surprised inside the house. During her journey, the BJP leader developed a strong bond with the lovebirds - Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni aka JasLy. Notably, Sonali Phogat had also expressed her likings towards the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

After Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni featured in a music video 'Tera Suit' by Tony Kakkar. The song has become popular amongst the masses, as JasLy fans are recreating it on social media and Sonali Phogat too joined the league.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the video with a caption, "@alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 congratulations for new song best wishes for beautiful couple."

In the above video, Sonali Phogat is looking stunning in a leopard print top and black trousers. Her killer dance moves have indeed left fans speechless. Like fans, Aly Goni too praised the actress for her moves by commenting on the video. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, "Killing It" with a fire emoji.

For the unversed, Sonali had earlier shown her dancing talent in Bigg Boss house too. In Salman Khan's birthday special episode, she did belly dance on Ek Tha Tiger's famous song 'Mashallah'. Apart from that, the actress also flaunted her dance moves at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14.

Talking about her career, after featuring in several Haryanvi and Punjabi films, Sonali Phogat wants to pursue her career in the Hindi industry. She is also planning to shift her base to Mumbai to explore more opportunities here.

