Sonu Nigam Says Sob Stories On Reality Shows Are A 'Marketing Thing'; Says 'People Are Not Fools'

Reality shows have been in the news since a long time especially for showing sob stories of contestants. A few of them seem so forced that people have started feeling that there is no reality in reality shows. The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the news for the same. Recently, netizens not just slammed makers for showing sob stories but also creating love angles of contestants and dramatic reactions of judges.

Sonu Nigam, who has judged reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol, recently talked about the trend of highlighting the contestants' backstories on reality shows. He feels that such stories are clearly working or else they would not be shown. He also feels that sob stories are 'marketing thing' and people are not fools to not know it.

He was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "If they weren't working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place. I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are 'dhurandhars'."

He further added, "Secondly, the definition of entertainment varies from person to person. Recently, I was watching a Korean film and I connected with it because it reminded me of my struggles, but it could be boring for someone else. Who am I to comment on the music reality shows? They are doing well, getting good viewership and the singers are phenomenal."

It has to be recalled that ever since Kishore Kumar special episode was aired on Indian Idol 12, the show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. At first it was netizens criticising the judges and contestants of spoiling the legendary singer's songs, and later it was Amit Kumar (Kishore Da's son, who had graced the special episode) who gave controversial statement that he was asked to praise the contestants no matter what! Sonu had come out in support of Amit. He called him a big man and had said that people were taking undue advantage of Amit's silence.