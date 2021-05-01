Sony SAB Artistes Ashok Lokhande And Sonali Naik Share Their Views On Maharashtra Day

Maharashtrians around the world are celebrating the formation of Maharashtra today. Observed on May 1, Maharashtra Day commemorates the formation of the state after getting divided from the then Bombay province in the year 1960. Besides Maharashtra, the special day also marks the formation of the state of Gujarat under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956.

Maharashtra Day is listed as a government holiday in the state and is celebrated with much fervour. Like every year, many members of the entertainment industry took to social media to wish fans on the special day. And now, two of the popular faces of the television industry and SAB TV artists, Ashok Lokhande and Sonali Naik talk about Maharashtra day.

Ashok Lokhande who plays Dharampal Kaatelal in Sony SAB’s Kaatelal & Sons says, “Maharashtra is widely known for its rich culture. I consider myself lucky and blessed enough to have been born and brought up in such a conventional and long-established state. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to imbibe its values through the work that we do and, more importantly, to be a part of its rich history and culture.”

Actress Sonali Naik who plays Pushpa Singh in Maddam Sir says “I have a sense of respect and honour for this day being a Maharashtrian. This year, I would like to urge all my fans to stay safe, take care and spend time at home. This Maharashtra Day, let us act responsibly for everyone’s safety and fight this together. Maharashtra Day is celebrated commemorating the formation of the state of Maharashtra and is a momentous day for all the Maharashtrians as well people residing in different parts of Maharashtra.”