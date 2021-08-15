SonyLIV Releases Rocket Boys Teaser On The Occasion Of 75th Independence Day; Watch

SonyLIV,
Roy
Kapur
Films
and
Emmay
Entertainment
salute
the
Builders
of
our
Great
Nation.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
brave
new
India
post-Independence,
the
teaser
of
Rocket
Boys
gives
you
a
sneak
peek
into
the
great
minds
of
Homi
Bhabha
and
Vikram
Sarabhai
respectively,
and
how
their
accomplishments
formed
the
foundation
of
a
great
nation
which
we
are
so
proud
of
today.
From
making
great
scientific
discoveries
together
and
envisioning
an
extraordinary
future
for
the
next
generation,
Rocket
Boys
is
an
ode
to
these
brilliant
men
of
science.
Featuring
Jim
Sarbh
and
Ishwak
Singh
as
Homi
J.
Bhabha
and
Dr
Vikram
A.
Sarabhai
respectively,
Rocket
Boys
is
created
by
Nikkhil
Advani,
Roy
Kapur
Films
&
Emmay
Entertainment,
directed
by
Abhay
Pannu
and
Produced
by
Siddharth
Roy
Kapur,
Monisha
Advani,
Madhu
Bhojwani,
&
Nikkhil
Advani.