Sourabh Raaj Jain Expresses Gratitude As His Show Mahabharat Is Set To Return Again

The mythological show Mahabharat that had aired in the year 2013 went on to become one of the most loved shows by the masses and had also toppled the TRP charts. Now, amidst the COVID-19 second wave lockdown with the shootings of all the TV shows at a standstill, Mahabharat is all set to grace the TV screens once again. Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who had essayed the titular role of Lord Krishna in the same took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to the fans for making the show 'timeless'.

Talking about the same, Sourabh took to his social media handle to share the trailer of the show that announced its re-run. He then went on to share a beautiful message with the same. The Uttaran actor wrote that he has lost count of the number of times that the show has aired on the TV screens and that he considers it a good thing. Take a look at the trailer shared by the actor.

Sourabh urged all his fans and followers to watch Mahabharat once again during its re-run. The actor stated that the show will teach individuals learnings that were relevant in the past and is also of extreme importance in today's times. The fans showered him with immense love on the comment section and promised to watch the show this time too.

For the unversed, this is the third time that the show will be aired on the TV screens. After its wrap in August 2014, the show had started airing again on Star Bharat in the year 2018 due to its humongous popularity. Apart from that, last year with the first COVID-19 lockdown along with the return of many other cult TV shows, Mahabharat once again started its re-run. Now, it is again scheduled to air again with the ongoing second wave COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from Sourabh, the show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Aham Sharma, Praneet Bhatt, Shafaq Naaz, Riya Deepsi, Rohit Bharadwaj, Vin Rana, Lavanya Bharadwaj and others in pivotal roles. Sourabh had also reunited with his Mahabharat co-star Pooja in the show Mahakali. Sourabh Raaj Jain will soon be participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.