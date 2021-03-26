Splitsvilla 1 Fame Prianca Shharma Ties The Knot With Beau Adrian Vankeirsbilck; See Wedding Photos

Splitsvilla 1 fame Prianca Shharma tied the knot with her Belgium-based boyfriend Adrian Vankeirsbilck yesterday (March 25, 2021) in Mumbai. The couple had a court marriage amid the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. Prianca, who has also featured in the Hindi film I, Me Aur Main (2013), shared her wedding pictures on Instagram along with a lovely note.

In the note, Prianca talked about how her relationship evolved from friendship to love. She even talked about the time when they were in a long-distance relationship for a while. Interestingly, when the couple went on a date for the first time, the actress used a very funny pick up line for Adrian.

She said, "We met and the very first date I asked him "will you be the father of my kids" (I know perfect way to make a guy run outa the door) but little did I know that every word I was speaking was manifesting slowly into reality." Apart from that, Prianca also revealed that Andrian bicycled from Belgium to India, just to meet her. Notably, the couple spent the lockdown together at her house in Mumbai.

Coming back to her wedding, Prianca and Adrian's wedding pictures went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the adorable moments of the newlyweds. In the pictures, Prianca Shharma looks beautiful in a simple green saree while Adrian looked dapper in a black printed shirt and light blue jeans.

Talking about Prianca Shharma, the actress is quite active on social media, as she posts multiple pictures of herself doing yoga. She indeed calls herself 'yogini'. Apart from that, she even posted some romantic pictures with Adrian earlier on Instagram.

Filmibeat wishes Prianca and Adrian a happy married life!

