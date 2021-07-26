Splitsvilla 13: Aditi Rajput Says People Wants Her & Jay To Get Married; Reveals Her Mother's Reaction

MTV Splitsvilla 13 has been hitting the headlines since inception. The dating reality show, which enjoys good fan base, especially the young viewers, is all about love angles, friendships and also has a lot of dramas! In the current season Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane are considered as ideal match and fans love them. Regarding the same, Aditi said that people feel they are perfect for each other and wants them to get married. She revealed her mother's reaction to the same!

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Even if we weren't an ideal match, he would have still been my connection. I wouldn't say that I am in love with Jay, but there is a good bond between us. Many people on social media say that Jay and I are perfect for each other and that we should get married. Even my mother asks me that sometimes (laughs!). She wants to know whether the rumours are true and if yes, she would like to meet Jay and his family to take things ahead. But I explain things to her and tell her that Jay is just a good friend."

Regarding her experience doing the show, she said, "There have been some annoying days when all the girls had stopped interacting with me and were talking behind my back. That felt weird and made me uncomfortable, but overall, it was a good experience. From the guys, I connected best with Jay."

Aditi is into modelling and had auditioned for Splitsvilla for six to seven years and finally got selected this time. She said that it is 'a dream come true' for her. She feels that reality shows are a good platform for her to eventually get into acting.