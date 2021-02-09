Splitsvilla 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Shweta Nair, Vyomesh Koul, Kevin Almasifar & Others To Participate

The makers of popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla are back with new season! The show will be hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. Recently, the channel released the trailer of Splitsvilla 13, which revealed the new concept of the show. For the first time, the show will have two villas. According to the new concept, the contestants who will become ideal matches will occupy one villa while the others who are yet to find their ideal matches will stay in another villa.

There are many reports about who would participate in Splitsvilla x3. Salman Zaidi, who was roped in for the dating reality show, decided to quit owing to health issues. Latest reports suggested that Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar and Samruddhi Jadhav and Ace Of Space's Nikita Bhamidipati will be seen on the show.

As per The News Crunch report, take a look at the confirmed list of contestants of MTV Splitsvilla 13.

Girls

1. Riya Kishanchandani (TikTok star)

2. Nikita Bhamidipati (Ace of Space 2)

3. Samruddhi Jadhav (Roadies Revolution)

4. Kat Kristian (Model & Actress)

5. Shweta Nair (Journalist & Model)

6. Azma Fallah (Hollywood Actress)

7. Arushi Chib

8. Aditi Rajput (Actress, Model & Fashion Influencer)

9. Janvi Sikaria (Mental Health Advocate)

10. Pallak Yadav

11. Bhoomika Vasishth (Model)

12. Avantika

Boys

1. Kevin Almasifar (Mixed Martial Arts Fighter & Roadies Revolution)

2. Vyomesh Koul (Personal Trainer & Sports Nutritionist)

3. Jay Dhudhane (Athlete, Entrepreneur & Personal Trainer)

4. Shivam Sharma (Athlete)

5. Dhruv Malik (Model and Singer)

6. Samarthya Gupta (Mr India First Runner-Up 2019)

7. Trevon Dias (Fitness Freak)

8. Nikhil Malik (Zumba Trainer)

Splitsvilla 13 will start from March 6, 2021, Saturday at 7 pm.

