Splitsvilla 13 Contestant Shivam Sharma: I Want To Be Television’s Ranveer Singh

TV actor Shivam Sharma, who is currently seen in Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 recently revealed that he is not fond of movies and wants to be Ranveer Singh of television. For the unversed, Shivam has already shared that he is a big fan of the Lootera actor in the show. Interestingly, he is on cloud nine right now as he and Pallak Yadav have become the fourth ideal match of Splitsvilla 13.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Shivam Sharma said that he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss. The 28-year-old actor said, "Well, I lovingly called oracle as my mother and call it Oracle devi. I would love to find the hypothetical father, as in, I would love to do Bigg Boss. I have immense respect for the makers of Splitsvilla X3 and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm not quite fond of doing movies. I want to be seen in audiences' houses daily and hence would love to take up TV shows. I want to be television's, Ranveer Singh."

Let us tell you, in the last episode of Splitsvilla 13, Shivam Sharma had a meltdown after becoming an ideal match with Pallak Yadav. While speaking about that emotional moment, he said that he has faced a lot of struggles in the industry. Shivam also revealed that many people commented on his age, personality and talent. Moreover, he clarified that his reaction after becoming an ideal match was real.

Talking about his Splitsvilla 13 journey, Shivam is a part of the 'Boom Baam' team. He shares a close bond with Nikhil Malik, Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput, Bhoomika Vasishth and Pallak Yadav. His tussle with Kevin Almasifar, Nikita Bhamidipati and Dhruv Malik is known for all. The upcoming episode of Splitsvilla 13 will show a major fight between Dhruv and Shivam. Stay tuned for more Splitsvilla 13 updates!