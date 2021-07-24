Splitsvilla 13 EXCLUSIVE! Jay Dudhane And Aditi Rajput Win Splitsvilla X3?

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 is catching everyone's attention with its super entertaining contestants and too much drama in the dome session. The show started with 9 boys and 12 girls. So far, many contestants like Azma Fallah, Gary Lu, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Samruddhi Jadhav and others have got eliminated from Splitsvilla and entered the Wild Villa, which is hosted by Nikhil Chinapa.

Amidst all the drama in Splitsvilla 13, we recently got to know about the winners of the show. A source close to the development told Filmibeat that ideal match Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput have won the grand finale of Splitsvilla 13. For the unversed, the couple has so far impressed viewers with their strong bond and performance in the show. Let us tell you, Jay-Aditi became compatible first, and later became an ideal match of the show.

Apart from that, we also got to know that members from 'Boom Baam' group Shivam Sharma, Bhoomika Vasishth, Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav reached the top three positions. Well, the show is being aired on MTV and fans are waiting for the grand finale of the show. The winners will be officially revealed in the Splitsvilla 13's grand finale episode.

Splitsvilla 13 has witnessed a lot of twists and turns so far. Vyomesh Koul, who was considered as one of the strongest performers, had to leave the show due to his health issues. Apart from that, Shweta Nair, who was dumped by Nikhil and Pallak, had to leave the show from Wild Villa due to a family emergency. Right now, the show has 7 boys and 7 girls, and viewers are very much excited to see their journey in the show.