Splitsvilla 13 Finale: Kat-Kevin To Not Appear? Nikhil-Bhoomika & Sapna-Dhruv Eliminated Just Before Finale!

MTV Splitsvilla 13, which started in March, will soon be ending. The finale of the show hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will be aired this weekend. After Kevin got eliminated due to violent act and Kat too decided to walk out of the show, in the previous episode, Avantika Sharma and Piyush Manwani got eliminated as they come last in the task 'When Me Becomes We'. Meanwhile, Pallak Yadav got an advantage- she and Shivam Sharma got direct entry to semi-finale.

All the semi-finalists: Jay-Aditi, Shivam-Pallak, Sapna-Dhruv, and Nikhil-Bhoomika will be seen giving their hundred percent in the task to make a place in the finale. In a promo, Rannvijay announce a task and he announces the winner Shivam and Pallak, who become the first finalists. In another promo, Sunny Leone will be announcing the task 'Love Conquers'.



As per latest report, Nikhil-Bhoomika and Sapna-Dhruv won't be able to win the task and would get eliminated just before the finale.

The finale indeed will be a grand one. Apparently, all the ex-contestants will be appearing, except one couple. According to India-Forums report, Kat and Kevin will go missing from the finale episode. The reason for the same has not been revealed. Well, Kat and Kevin were one strong couple and had good fan-following. Firstly, Kevin's elimination and Kat too exited the show, which disappointed fans, and now if the report of their absence is true then this will be definitely upset their fans.

Meanwhile, the finale fight will be between Pallak-Shivam and Jay-Aditi.

Are you excited about Splitsvilla X3 finale? Hit the comment box to share your views.