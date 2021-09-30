Splitsvilla 13 Finale: Kat-Kevin To Not Appear? Nikhil-Bhoomika & Sapna-Dhruv Eliminated Just Before Finale!

MTV
Splitsvilla
13,
which
started
in
March,
will
soon
be
ending.
The
finale
of
the
show
hosted
by
Rannvijay
Singha
and
Sunny
Leone
will
be
aired
this
weekend.
After
Kevin
got
eliminated
due
to
violent
act
and
Kat
too
decided
to
walk
out
of
the
show,
in
the
previous
episode,
Avantika
Sharma
and
Piyush
Manwani
got
eliminated
as
they
come
last
in
the
task
'When
Me
Becomes
We'.
Meanwhile,
Pallak
Yadav
got
an
advantage-
she
and
Shivam
Sharma
got
direct
entry
to
semi-finale.
All
the
semi-finalists:
Jay-Aditi,
Shivam-Pallak,
Sapna-Dhruv,
and
Nikhil-Bhoomika
will
be
seen
giving
their
hundred
percent
in
the
task
to
make
a
place
in
the
finale.
In
a
promo,
Rannvijay
announce
a
task
and
he
announces
the
winner
Shivam
and
Pallak,
who
become
the
first
finalists.
In
another
promo,
Sunny
Leone
will
be
announcing
the
task
'Love
Conquers'.
As
per
latest
report,
Nikhil-Bhoomika
and
Sapna-Dhruv
won't
be
able
to
win
the
task
and
would
get
eliminated
just
before
the
finale.
The
finale
indeed
will
be
a
grand
one.
Apparently,
all
the
ex-contestants
will
be
appearing,
except
one
couple.
According
to
India-Forums
report,
Kat
and
Kevin
will
go
missing
from
the
finale
episode.
The
reason
for
the
same
has
not
been
revealed.
Well,
Kat
and
Kevin
were
one
strong
couple
and
had
good
fan-following.
Firstly,
Kevin's
elimination
and
Kat
too
exited
the
show,
which
disappointed
fans,
and
now
if
the
report
of
their
absence
is
true
then
this
will
be
definitely
upset
their
fans.