Splitsvilla 13 Finale: Shivam-Pallak & Jay-Aditi To Lock Horns; Here's Who Might Win!

Splitsvilla 13 Semi-Finale: Only 2 Couple Will Make It To Finale

In the latest promo, Rannvijay welcomes contestants to the semi-final. The contestants will be playing ‘tug of war' and ‘archery' games. Rannvijay also reveals that only two couples will there for the finale and other couples will be eliminated.

Splitsvilla 13 Finale: It’s Shivam-Pallak Vs Jay-Aditi In The Finale

As per India-Forum report, in the semi-finale task, although Sapna-Dhruv, Nikhil-Bhoomika and Avantika-Piyush will be seen giving their best in the task they won't be able to secure their places in the finale. It will be Shivam-Pallak and Jay-Aditi, who will be locking horns to win the trophy of Splitsvilla X3.

Many Already predict Splitsvilla X3 Winner As Jay-Aditi

Both the couples are most-talked about and have good fan-following. Many of them want Jay-Aditi to win and a few of them even predicted Jay-Aditi as the winner!

Take a look at a few comments!Exviklo: Jay and Aditi already won the Splitvilla X3 ❤️🔥.Its_happy_tak: Jay will win the splitsvilla.26.tanmay: Jay and aditi are the winners.Miss_malika_6785: Jay n aditi 😍😍😍.Neha__0120: Jay and aditi will be the win the show it will be confirmed.Several reports also suggest that Jay and Aditi will win the show.

Splitsvilla 13 Latest Episode Spoiler

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Sapna and Dhruv are shocked with Kevin's exit and feel very lonely and lost post Doom Session. When Avantika tries to console Sapna, the latter tells Avantika that the game is incomplete without Kevin-Kat as they were close to them; they used to discuss every move and plan things with them. Now, they feel that the game isn't worth playing without them. Sapna also tells Piyush that the Boombang team is celebrating as they couldn't eliminate Kevin-Kat on normal terms.