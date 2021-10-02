Splitsvilla 13 Grand Finale: Jay Dudhane And Aditi Rajput Defeat Shivam Sharma And Pallak Yadav In The Finale

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's last episode starts with the second half of the semi-finale task 'Put A Ring On It'. Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav have already reached the finale and now, the hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone wait for the second couple to join them. In the last round, Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput, Nikhil Malik-Bhoomika Vasishth and Dhruv Malik-Sapna Malik try hard to put a couple of rings on the pole. Eventually, Jay and Aditi manage to put both the rings on the pole and secure their place as the second finalist of the Splitsvilla X3.

Nikhil Malik-Bhoomika Vasishth and Dhruv Malik-Sapna Malik feel disappointed as they lose the semi-finale task. Later, Dhruv takes a dig at Boom Baam gang and says that he performed well in the one-on-one challenge. Jay-Aditi and Shivam-Pallak give them a befitting reply. The next morning, the two finalists couple get a chance to go on a date before the Splitsvilla 13 finale challenge.

Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput get cosy with each other and recall their Splitsvilla 13 journey. On the other hand, Shivam Sharma entertains Pallak Yadav with his shayaris. Later, the two finalists reach the grand finale challenge's location which is on the beach. Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone introduce them to the finale task 'Love Conquers'. Rannvijay tells the Greek love story to the finalists and ex-contestants of Splitsvilla 13 and reveals why Love is called blind.

Love Conquers challenge is divided into three stages. In the first stage, a boy will have to put the girl on his back and show the kingdom. They will have to climb the fort. In the second stage, they can't see each other and pass the wall with coordination. After reaching the treasure chaste, they will find the angel wings and a weapon. The girl will meet the dark angel and she has to break her four black wings. After doing that, the couple will run towards the heart and put a couple of arrows into it. Jay and Aditi choose Sapna Malik as the dark angel for Shivam and Pallak, while they choose Bhoomika Vasishth as the dark angel for Jay and Aditi.

Jay and Aditi go first and perform the task exceedingly well. Aditi Rajput shines in the task as she breaks the dark angels' wings quickly. After them, Shivam and Pallak start performing and as usual, Shivam gets panicked. Ex-contestants feel that he is being selfish during the task. Sapna gives a tough competition to Pallak as she finds it difficult to break her wings. Pallak almost gives up the task as she feels the pain in her body. Eventually, they somehow complete the challenge.

After that, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone announce the result and tells them that, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput beat Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav with a huge margin of 9 minutes. So, the Splitsvilla 13 winners are Jay and Aditi. The couple gets emotional and thanks their friends. Rannvijay and Sunny say that it's a victory of an ideal match.

While sharing her happiness after the victory, Aditi Rajput stated, "I'm elated to win the show with Jay! We stood by each other since day 1 and showed everyone the power of our connection, and this win is nothing but a surreal feeling for us. Throughout this journey, Jay and I have had an exceptional understanding, chemistry, and strong friendship and that's what made us win the show. Our Boombaam gang has always supported us, and it was a memorable experience to compete with our own friends in the finale. All of us on the show have had a roller coaster ride on Splitsvilla X3 and there's nothing better than walking away with the winning title."

In the statement with the media, Rannvijay Singha said, "It's overwhelming to witness the Splitsvilla finale, year on year. Hosting the show for eight seasons now, I look back and reminisce the moments we've experienced each time, and it only makes me happier. Shooting in the new normal, the 13th season has been special yet challenging for us in many ways, but we as a family made sure to make the journey worthwhile. The contestants went through a plethora of emotions and experiences through the season, showcased their 'two sides of love', and each one of them performed to the best of their abilities. Jay and Aditi stood like a rock with each other since the start and that mutual support paved the way for them. They truly deserved to win the season."

Sunny Leone said, "Like I've always said, Splitsvilla is close to my heart, for it portrays the essence of forming relationships. The fundamentals of love, care, and connection are present year after year, but this season, we witnessed two sides of love at the Silver and Golden Villas. The dynamics of Gen-Z's relationships gave me a new perspective, and watching the contestants mature emotionally was a wonderful experience. Jay and Aditi have been one of the strongest couples and one of my absolute favourites since day one. I'm extremely happy that they won."

Filmibeat congratulates Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput on winning Splitsvilla 13!