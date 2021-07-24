Splitsvilla 13: Jay’s Vicky Donor Act To Aarushi’s Running Skills, Funny Moments From The Latest Episode
Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode is going to leave everyone in splits as the dumb charades challenge titled Pyaar Maar or Kalakaar turned out to be a hilarious one for all. For the challenges, host Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone ask Kat Kristian and Aditi Rajput to make two teams. Aditi selects Nikita Bhamidipati and Aarushi Chib in her team and Kat selects Sapna Malik, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth in her team. After two rounds, team Aditi wins the task with 8 points whereas team Kat only gets 6 points. On the other hand, Dhruv Malik wins the challenge among boys by receiving maximum number of hearts for outstandingly enacting all the movies.
Splitsvilla 13's Kat Kristian And Kevin Almasifar Engage In War Of Words On Social Media
Amidst all, the Pyaar Maar or Kalakaar task turned out to be the most hilarious one so far, all thanks to the boys' funny acts. Let's have a look at some funny moments from Splitsvilla 13's latest episode.
EXCLUSIVE! Splitsvilla 10 Fame & Single Mom Anmol Chaudhary: I'd No Money Left To Even Eat During My Pregnancy
Jay Dudhane Enacts Vicky Donor Movie
During the task, Jay Dudhane goes on the stage and takes out one chit. After reading the movie's name, he starts laughing. Hilariously, he does some weird actions during the task, which leaves everyone in splits. Amongst all of them, Jay's ideal match Aditi Rajput recognises the movie and says, Vicky Donor. Her team gets one point and other boys praise the strong bond between Jay-Aditi.
Aarushi Chib Impresses Everyone With Her Running Skills
From the girls' side, Aarushi Chib catches everyone's attention with her solid running skills. Notably, Aarushi hits the gong maximum number of times during the task. She plays a vital role in making team Aditi the winner of the task. Rannvijay Singha also praises Aarushi for her performance.
Trevon Dias Turns Mannequin
Trevon Dias, who is not much familiar with Hindi movies, fails to perform during the task. For the first two clues, he does nothing but stand straight like a mannequin. He looks so confused during the task. Finally, he manages to act a little bit for the third movie, which turns out to be, Saand Ki Aankh.
A Square Of Nikhil-Bhoomika-Pallak-Shivam
As we all know, Nikhil Malik and Bhoomika Vasishth's closeness had earlier irked Pallak Yadav. For the unversed, Nikhil and Bhoomika are in the gold villa, while Pallak is currently paired up with Shivam Sharma in the silver villa. Before the start of the task, Pallak reveals that she is not on good terms with Nikhil. Later, Shivam takes a chance and teases Nikhil by dedicating shayari to Pallak. Other contestants think that there is a love ‘square' between Nikhil, Bhoomika, Pallak and Shivam.
Stay tuned for more updates about Splistvilla 13!
(Photo Source: Instagram)