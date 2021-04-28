Splitsvilla 13: Major Catfight Between Nikita & Bhoomika Raises Eyebrows In The Villa

MTV Splitsvilla X3 found its first ideal match in Kevin and Kat, fondly known as Katvin, last week and their happiness is beyond measure. Since the start of the show, both of them have been standing strong and their bond has stood the test of time. With love blooming all around, it would be interesting to see during the course of the game, the advantages that the ideal match will get. And while they continue to remain undefeated in the villa, some new connections are seen to be brewing, along with some conflicts amongst the contestants. Watch out for what's next in store.

In this week's episode, the gorgeous Sunny Leone introduces the Silver Opportunity Task- Painter Panchis, where the girls who are supposedly looking like love birds, will have to paint the guys' bare bodies with the colour of love. Sounds a lot of fun right?

All the boys from Silver and Gold Villa will act as a canvas to all the Silver Villa girls participating in the task which will ultimately have two winners. With those chiselled body canvases and birdy girls, the entertainment quotient is set to a notch higher. Isn't it? Tune-in to catch all the fun.

With the game moving on in its ninth week, Nikita and Bhoomika are seen indulging into a fight where they almost hit each other. Game politics or something big- what transpired this action?

Nikita is also seen vibing with Samarthya and we sense a connection developing. Towards the end of the episode, Riya is again pissed with Shivam as he plans on performing the next task with Pallak. Is Riya just an option for Shivam? Tune into Splitsvilla X3 at 7 pm only on MTV to find out.