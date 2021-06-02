Splitsvilla 13: Rannvijay Introduces Silver Connection Task; Sunny Leone To Elevate The Entertainment Quotient

We can't keep calm because the Splitsvillains are busy shaking a leg this week!! Yes, you heard it right! After the competitive survival challenge and the heart-breaking event of Vyomesh-Arushi not being chosen as the ideal match, this week Splitsvilla 13 will double up the fun with the entertainment task.

The couples are all set to put on their dancing shoes to witness happy moments filled with awe and surprise. The born dancers, Gary and Nikhil are geared up to show the Villa that no one should mess with them in their A-Game! Also, after Janvi being voted out, Avantika is elated to perform with the love of her life Gary!

This week is going to be a sheer display of comedy, love, romance and all things cute! Dance always ignites a hidden passion between couples and the viewers will witness that as the couples prepare for their sets. The suave and stylish, Rannvijay Singha will introduce the most awaited Silver Connection Task - 'Entertainment Challenge' which will be judged basis the couple's sizzling chemistry and the fun factor.

Coupled with some fiery performances, 'Entertainment' is the ultimate mood! One couple from both the Gold and Silver villa will be seen winning the challenge. While we know that the oracle did not announce Pallak-Nikhil as an ideal match, however for this task, Pallak will be seen giving a sizzling performance with Shivam, and on the other hand, Nikhil will be seen giving a blazing performance with Bhumika. Is this a hint towards two new connections?

Adding the oomph factor to this task, the scintillating beauty Sunny Leone will be raising the temperature with her droolworthy moves, rocking a maroon thigh slit outfit. To end the episode on a higher note, Ex-Splitsvillains - Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer will be seen upping the fun quotient with their A-level dance!

Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Rannvijay Announces Dome Session; Here's Who Might Get Eliminated!

Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani Says He's Not Returning To The Show Till Quasi Lockdown Is Done

The couples are all set to set the stage on fire with their mesmerising chemistry and overloaded entertainment. But who will win this entertaining task? Tune into MTV Splitsvilla X3, this Saturday at 7 pm only on MTV to know!