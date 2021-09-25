Splitsvilla 13 Semi-Finale SPOILER: Shivam-Pallak Enter The Finale; Avantika-Piyush Get Eliminated

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode starts with an emotional note as Sapna Malik and Dhruv Malik miss Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian badly. For the unversed, they had to leave the show because Kevin violated the important rule by physically attacking Shivam Sharma during the 'Dress To Kill' task. On the other, the Boombaam gang celebrate his eviction.

Later, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone call all the Splitsvillains to the next task location. But before that, housemates choose Pallak Yadav as the Pari (Angel) of the Splitsvilla. On the task location, Rannvijay informs them that Pallak gets an advantage, and because of it, Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav directly enter the semi-finale of Splitsvilla X3.

Rannvijay informs couples about the new challenge 'When Me Becomes We'. In the challenges, couples will have to collect the three symbols of love i.e. apples, maple leaves and rose petals without using their hands. To finish the last stage, boys will have to use their archery skills and burst the three water balloons. After doing that, they will have to cut the rope to make 'Me to We'.

Four couples - Nikhil Malik-Bhoomika Vasishth, Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput, Avantika Sharma-Piyush Manwani and Dhruv Malik-Sapna Malik perform the challenge. Dhruv and Sapna come first and gets an advantage. Jay-Aditi comes second and Nikhil-Bhoomika comes third. Sadly, Avantika-Piyush comes last and because of it, they get eliminated from the show.

Later, Rannvijay and Sunny call the contestants to the dome session, where the semi-finale task will be conducted. They introduce a challenge 'Put A Ring On It'. In the challenge, contestants will have to do physical activity, in which they will have to pull each other by using their strength and give a tap to their respective partners who are standing outside the ring.

There will be three rounds in the challenge - one between boys, one between girls and one will be between couples. Bhoomika and Jay get disadvantages in the task. After the first two rounds. All the three couples from the Boombaam gang get 16 rings each, while Dhruv-Sapna gets 14 rings.

Later, they start putting a ring on the pole, and after a lot of effort, Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav manage to win the challenge first and become the first finalists of the show. The second winner of the task will be shown in the next episode. A source close to the development informed Filmibeat earlier, that Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput and Shivam Sharma-Pallak Yadav will be locking horns in the Splitsvilla 13 grand finale. An insider informed us that Jay and Aditi have become the winners of Splitsvilla X3. Let's wait for the finale episode.