Splitsvilla 13 SHOCKING Twist! Shivam Sharma And Pallak Yadav Become Ideal Match Of Splitsvilla X3: Report

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's upcoming episode will be having major twists and turns. As we all know, the last golden opportunity challenge, 'Dil Hai Ki Janta Nahi' was won by Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav. On the other hand, Shivam Sharma and Bhoomika Vasishth came second in the task. Because of this, they will get a chance to go in front of the oracle.

In the dome session, contestants from the silver villa get the power to choose one couple to send in front of the oracle. Before that, host Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will give Nikhil-Pallak and Shivam-Bhoomika an option to swap their partners and go in front of the oracle. For the unversed, Nikhil and Pallak had earlier gone in front of the oracle and failed to become an ideal match.

According to the India Forums report, Nikhil-Pallak and Shivam-Bhoomika will think about the consequences of not becoming an ideal match. Hence, they decide to swap their respective partners. After swapping, Nikhil-Bhoomika and Shivam-Pallak will go in front of the oracle.

The contestants from the opposite group, 'Let's Do It' will plan and unanimously decides to send Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav to go in front of the oracle. Other contestants think that they will not become an ideal match and will face the consequences. However, the tables would turn, and Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav will become an ideal match of Splitsvilla 13.

Well, the twist indeed stuns everyone. Notably, Kevin Almasifar will not be able to digest the fact that his rival Shivam Sharma finding his ideal match on the show. The duo later engages in a heated argument. If reports are to be believed, Aarushi Chib will be eliminated from the house. However, after the dome session, the fight between Shivam and Kevin intensifies, as the Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar will be seen violating basic rules by physically attacking Shivam. For his act, he will reportedly be thrown out of the show. All the drama will be telecast on Saturday at 7 pm on MTV. Stay tuned for more Splitsvilla 13 updates!