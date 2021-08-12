Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER Alert: Nikhil & Palak Become Fourth Ideal Couple; Arushi Might Be Dumped?

The popular dating reality show Splitsvilla 13 is keeping the audiences hooked. In the previous episode, the contestants had to guess who said a particular statement by pouring fish water on them. Shivam and Nikita got into fight and Bhoomika was targeted the most during the task.

Apparently, in the upcoming episode, Nikhil will perform with Pallak and not with Bhoomika while Shivam will try to make a connection with Bhoomika. Trevon will move from Arushi and will build a connection with Nikita, who in turn will be seen revealing that she and Trevon always had feelings for each other!

Also, an interesting task will be announced, which will loosely revolve around the compatibility that the contestants share with their connections. Nikhil and Pallak and Shivam and Bhoomika will also perform their task together. It was speculated that all the four will win the task putting, Nikita, Trevon and Arushi in the dumping zone! Since Trevon move on to Nikita, Arushi will be left with no connection, and apparently, she might get dumped.

On the other hand, Boombang team will be seen performing the golden opportunity task, and whoever wins this one will go in front of the oracle.

Since Aditi and Jay are already an ideal match, they will not be performing, while Nikhil, Pallak, Shivam, and Bhoomika will be performing the task. As per Tellychakkar report, Nikhil and Palak, who will perform the task, will apparently win the task and the contestants will vote for them to go in front of the oracle. Thus, they become the fourth ideal match.

Well, with this Golden Villa will have two ideal matches from the Boombang team and two from The Let's Do It Gang.

