Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER ALERT! Samruddhi Jadhav To Enter Wild Villa; Vyomesh Koul To Quit Mid Way!

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha's Splitsvilla 13 has been in the news since its inception. The twists in the game are keeping the audiences glued to the show. As the viewers are aware, in the last doom session, Riya Kishanchandani was eliminated.

In the previous episode, the contestants were divided into two groups- 'Let's Do It' and 'Boombam' based on their friendships and their rivalries with other contestants. The Silver Connection Challenge was won by Nikhil Malik-Bhoomika Vasishth from the Golden Villa and Shivam Sharma-Pallak Yadav from Silver Villa, who belong to 'Boombam' gang and the power went to them. No one from 'Boombam' are in danger as they the majority of their members won immunity and power. As revealed earlier, Kevin Almasifar-Kat Kristian choose Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput over Shivam-Pallak as ideal match. Jay and Aditi dump Samruddhi Jadhav and Trevon Dias, and in yet another twist, Kevin and Kat get a chance to eliminate one from the couple and they eliminated Samruddhi and save Trevon.

However, there will be another twist and as per reports, Samruddhi will also join them in the Wild Villa, just like how others like Azma Fallah, Shweta Nair, Riya Kishanchandani, Janvi Sikaria and Devashish Chandiramani, who were dumped had made grand entries in the Wild Villa.

As per India Forums report, Vyomesh Koul, who is one of the best performers and most-talked about contestant, will be quitting the show mid way! It is being said that he is leaving the show because of health-related issues.

It has to be recalled that Ace of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi had also quit the show due to health issues before the season kicked-off.