Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER ALERT! Shivam Sharma & Dhruv Malik Get Into A Physical Fight

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 is getting hotter with each episode as the villa has found its fourth ideal match. For the unversed, Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav became an ideal match in the last dome session. The announcement indeed left 'Let's Do It' gangs' Kevin Almasifar and Dhruv Malik angry.

Notably, Kevin Almasifar even had a physical fight with Shivam Sharma, in which he pushed the latter several times. The MTV Roadies Revolution couldn't digest the fact that his arch-rival had become an ideal match. In the latest promo of an upcoming episode, Dhruv Malik and Shivam Sharma have seen engaging in a heated argument, which eventually turned into a physical fight. The reason is still unknown but looks like, the upcoming episode will definitely give a solid twist to the game.

If reports are to be believed, Kevin Almasifar could leave the show as he violated the important rule of the game, which is physically attacking someone. In the last dome session, Aarushi Chib had bid adieu to the show and her final speech about Trevon Dias and the show left everyone in tears.

Coming back to the upcoming episode, the ideal matches will be playing a task 'Risky Disky' to survive in the game. Let us tell you, Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian are back in the Silver Villa and replaced by Shivam and Pallak. On the other hand, Nikhil Malik has been paired up with Bhoomika Vasishth. The latest update also states that Samruddhi Jadhav, Piyush Manwani, Avantika Sharma and Samarthya Gupta will be re-entering the Splitsvilla 13 as wild card contestants. Looks like the show is going to be even spicier, and fans are very excited to see the gamble of love. Stay tuned for more updates!