Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Bhoomika Vasishth Slams Sapna Malik & Others For Passing Mean Comments About Her

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode will be showing what contestants think about each other. The episode starts with Nikita Bhamidipati, who breaks down in tears as her connection, Samarthya Gupta was dumped by Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput in the last dome session. Nikki says that she will take revenge on Jay and Aditi for the same.

The next morning, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone call all the Splitsvilla contestants for a fun activity. The hosts introduce yet another interesting task called, 'Oh Fish'. In the task, Rannvijay and Sunny will read a line or statement said by a particular person about another one. The contestant will have to guess who wrote the statement and pour fish water on the person, whom they think has written about them.

Initially, the 'Oh Fish' looks funny but later, it turns into a revenge game, as contestants stop guessing and start attacking each other without thinking about the game. During the task, Nikita and Shivam Sharma engage in a war of words. However, the main target of the task is Bhoomika Vasishth. Many contestants from the opposite gang wrote mean things about her character, looks and personality. Notably, Sapna Malik becomes the main vamp in the game as she passed many comments about contestants.

On the other hand, Bhoomika breaks down in tears as she feels that everyone is targeting her. After the task, she lashes out at everyone in the Splitsvilla. Later, Bhoomika gets into a verbal spat with Sapna, as she says that her true colours are visible now. Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav give Bhoomika emotional support and ask her to stay strong. All the drama will be seen tonight at 7 pm on MTV. Don't forget to watch!