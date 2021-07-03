Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Dhruv Malik Sent To Silver Villa; Katvin's Team Win Couple Goals Task

The makers of the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 13 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. The upcoming tasks of the show will be challenging.

In the previous episode, Samarthya Gupta and Avantika Sharma won the challenge and had the power to save one couple. They saved Nikita Bhamidipati and Trevon Dias, who also became compatible couple as the contestants voted in favour of them to go in front of the silver oracle. In turn, Nikita and Trevon had a power to de-throne a couple from Golden villa and get them in the silver side, and they voted for Nikhil-Bhoomika. But the twist was, Jay and Aditi, who had won 'Serves You Right' challenge along with Sam-Avantika, had a chance to retain or dump one of them and they retained Nikhil-Bhoomika in the golden villa.



Also, Nikita and Trevon get a chance to de-throne anyone among Sapna-Dhruv from the golden side and they picked Dhurv, which left Sapna and Dhurv in tears. Dhruv was sent to Silver Villa.

In today's episode post the dome session, Couple Goals will be announced, wherein the contestants are divided into two teams- 'Let's do it' led by KatVin and 'Boombam' led by JayDiti compete against each other. While Kat-Kevin's team had Sapna, Dhruv, Gary, Avantika and Nikita, Jay-Aditi's team consisted of Nikhil, Shivam, Pallak, Bhoomika, Trevon and Aarushi.

During this task, the audience will witness the blame game and lot of heated arguments! The female contestants will also indulge in a fight during the task performance. KatVin team performs well compared to JayDiti leaving the former team as the winners of the task.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Splitsvilla X3.