Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Kat & Kevin Dump Gary & Avantika; Samarthya-Nikita Enter Gold Villa

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splistvilla X3's latest episode will be testing loyalty and trust of Team Loyalty and Boom Baam. Before coming to the dome session, Kevin Almasifar plans to evict Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav from the game. However, Nikita Bhamidipati doesn't want to save Avantika Sharma and Gary Lu, and asks the Boom Baam team to vote for Samarthya Gupta and her to go in front of the oracle.

Later, in the dome session, hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha announce that one boy and girl will get dumped for sure. After that, they ask ideal match Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput to save one person from the dumping zone and they save Pallak. Interestingly, Sunny and Rannvijay announce that the silver side of the oracle will be closed today, hence, he asks people from the silver villa to choose one couple between Samarthya-Nikita and Trevon Dias-Aarushi Chib, whom they want to send in front of the oracle's golden side.

During the voting process, Avantika and Gary betray their Team Loyalty and vote for Trevon and Aarushi as they think that Samarthya and Nikita will be an ideal match and they could dump them. After the decision, Samarthya and Nikita stand in front of the oracle's silver side and become a compatible couple. Later, Trevon and Aarushi go in front of the oracle's gold side, and sadly, they fail to become an ideal match.

Then, Rannvijay says that there will be a consequence for not becoming an ideal match. He announces that Trevon and Aarushi will go to the dumping zone and Samarthya and Nikita will replace Sapna Malik in the gold villa. After that, the hosts ask another ideal match Kevin-Kat to dump one couple from the dumping zone.

After everyone's pitch, the ideal match takes a tough decision and dumps Avantika and Gary. Notably, after the dome session, Kevin and Kat get emotional and regret dumping Gary-Avantika and saving Trevon-Aarushi. Eventually, this time too, the Boom Baam gang beat Team Loyalty in the dome session.