Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER! Kevin Thrown Out Of The Show, Kat Leaves Too; Trevon-Samruddhi Get Dumped

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode will be a shocking one for all. It all starts with the continuation of the last episode, in which Kevin Almasifar had physically attacked Shivam Sharma, which left him injured. The medical team takes Shivam to the hospital. Later in the villa, Boombaam gang's Nikhil Malik and Jay Dudhane get furious and search for Kevin.

At that time, Kevin Almasifar's connection Kat Kristian and his friend Sapna Malik argue with Nikhil and Jay. The Let's Do It gang try to justify Kevin's action and blame Shivam for overexpressing his pain. All of them get into a heated argument with each other. After that, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone call everyone to the dome session.

Rannvijay informs everyone that this is the last dome session of Splitsvilla 13. After that, Rannvijay and Sunny inform everyone that Shivam is fine and his neck got injured during the brawl. He arrives in the dome session with the cervical collar for neck support. After that, Rannvijay calls Kevin to the dome.

After his arrival, Kevin Almasifar apologises to Shivam Sharma and others for his actions. However, he tries to justify his action by stating that he is a trained fighter, and it happened in the heat of the moment. After a long discussion, Rannvijay Singha tells everyone that Kevin didn't do it intentionally, but he violated the rule.

As per the format, Rannvijay Singha informs everyone that Kevin Almasifar will have to leave the show for violating the key rule of the game. After the decision, his friends Sapna Malik, Dhruv Malik and others start crying. Later, he tries to mock Shivam and said that he has also hit him in the past during the game.

After that, Sunny Leone gets furious and schools Kevin Almasifar for his actions. She tells him that he will regret, after seeing his misdeeds on TV. The Splitsvilla 13 host also says that MTV had given Kevin a second chance to shine, but he failed to do it. Eventually, Kevin's connection Kat Kristian also decides to leave the show with him. Rannvijay and Sunny accept her decision and allow her to go out of the show.

Later, Rannvijay announces the results of the 'Dress To Kill' task and informs everyone that Kat and Kevin won the task and the second couple is Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput, and eventually, they get safe. After KatVin's exit, the hosts reveal that they had conducted an Instagram reel challenge between the Gold Villa's ideal matches. Interestingly, Dhruv Malik wins the challenge. Because of it, Sapna and Dhruv get the power to send one couple from the danger zone in front of the oracle.

Rannvijay tells them that if a couple whom they are sending in front of the oracle, becomes an ideal match, the other couple will get dumped from the show. And if they don't become the sixth ideal match, they will get dumped. Dhruv and Sapna choose Trevon Dias and Samruddhi Jadhav for the same. Sadly, the couple doesn't become the ideal match and gets dumped in the last dome session of Splitsvilla 13. Because of it, Piyush Manwani and Avantika Sharma survive the last dome session.

After that, Rannvijay and Sunny inform everyone that there will not be Gold or Silver Villa anymore, and all the couples will now have to play hard for their own survival. Later in the villa, the Boombaam gang celebrates the moment, but on the other hand, Dhruv and Sapna break down in tears. Stay tuned for more Splitsvilla 13 updates!