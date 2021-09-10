Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER! Nikhil-Bhoomika Become Ideal Match; Kevin Attacks Shivam Amid ‘Dress To Kill’ Task

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode will leave everyone shock as Kevin Almasifar attacks Shivam Sharma during the task. Let us start the story from the beginning. The episode starts with the dome session, where Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone announce that one couple will get dumped. Rannvijay asks the winner ideal match Dhruv Malik and Sapna Malik to choose between 'saving someone' or use the 'power to dump'. Interestingly, the couple chooses to dump someone.

Later, Rannvijay and Sunny get shocked after learning that Nikita Bhamidipati has spoken some demeaning things about Avantika Sharma. Sunny Leone gets angry with all the contestants and says, 'shame on you all.' After that, Rannvijay Singha reveals that Nikhil Malik and Bhoomika Vasishth will get a chance to go in front of the oracle as they had beat Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian in the previous task.

The couple goes in front of the oracle and becomes an ideal match. Post that, the host asks them to guess the name of the couple written in Dhruv and Sapna Malik. Interestingly, after becoming an ideal match, Nikhil and Bhoomika save Avantika and Piyush Manwani. Later, Sapna and Dhruv also reveal that they didn't write Avantika and Piyush's names and dump Nikita and Samarthya as Nikita said in the dumping zone that Dhruv and Sapna are their third priority in the friend list. On the other hand, after becoming an ideal match, Nikhil and Bhoomika replace Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput in the golden villa.

The next day morning, all the boys of Splitsvilla 13 chill near the swimming pool. They start wondering about the girls' whereabouts. Later, Sunny and Rannvijay ask them to come to the big swimming pool, where girls were already waiting for the boys. There the host introduces them to a new task called 'Dress To Kill'.

In the task, boys will have to guess the clothes and accessories of their respective matches and bring them to the other side of the pool, by walking on the floating ramp that has been made on the swimming pool. Later, Sunny and Rannvijay ask girls to leave and sit on the other side, where they could stream the task live.

As the task begins, the boys start picking the clothes and accessories of girls and put on the tables. Nikhil Malik shines in the task as he walks seamlessly on the ramp. However, on the other hand, Kevin Almasifar starts cheating during the task by shaking the floating ramp. At the last minute, Nikhil tells Shivam to take Pallak Yadav's dress, which Kevin hears and snatches the dress from the display. Later, Kevin and Shivam try to snatch the dress from each other. During the brawl, Kevin attacks Shivam physically and pins him down. Because of that, Shivam Sharma goes unconscious, and other boys including the crew try to wake him up. Well, this act could trouble Kevin's journey, as he could be thrown out of the Splitsvilla 13 for this. Stay tuned for more updates!