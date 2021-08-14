Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Nikhil-Pallak, Shivam-Bhoomika Win Heartbeat Challenge; Nikita And Trevon Cheat

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode will be testing the bond between the couples with the help of a heartbeat challenge named, 'Dil Hai Ki Janta Nahi'. The episode starts with the scroll, which asks the silver villa's three boys Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma and Trevon Dias to choose one girl with whom they want to go on a date. Initially, Pallak Yadav gets upset as Nikhil doesn't ask her and decides to go with Bhoomika Vasishth. However, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput try to solve the differences between Nikhil and Pallak. After some discussion, Nikhil chooses Pallak over Bhoomika for the date.

Bhoomika gets upset and breaks down in tears. On the other hand, Trevon Dias too makes a wise decision and chooses Nikita Bhamidipati over Aarushi Chib for the date. When Pallak tries to console Bhoomika, the latter asks her to leave her alone. Later, Shivam goes to Bhoomika and tells her that you are the strongest contestant in the show and asks her not to miss any chance by putting herself down. Interestingly, Shivam and Bhoomika go on a date.

Later, all the contestants reach the task location where Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone tells the name of the task - 'Dil Hai Ke Janta Nahi'. In the task, boys will have to guess the answers written by their respective partners and connect the heartbeat. Before that, they will have to be blindfolded, find their partners and hug them for 30 seconds. During the fun session, Nikita silently whispers some answers in Trevon's ears. All the contestants catch them red-handed and later, Rannvijay and Sunny give them a penalty of two minus points in the task.

After that, the task begins and Nikhil-Pallak surprises everyone with their strong bond. Nikhil guesses 10 out 15 answers correctly, while the new pair Shivam and Bhoomika manage to get 8 points. Unfortunately, Nikita and Trevon lose the task and go into the dumping zone with Aarushi. Let us tell you, Nikhil-Pallak and Shivam-Bhoomika may get a chance to go in front of the oracle. For the unversed, Nikhil and Pallak had earlier gone in front of the oracle and failed to become an ideal match. After all the drama, it would be interesting to see who will become the ideal match in the next dome session and who will bid adieu to Splitsvilla 13.