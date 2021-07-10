Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Nikita-Sam, Trevon-Aarushi Win Golden Opportunity Task; Avantika-Gary To Be Evicted?
MTV Splitsvilla 13 is one of the popular dating reality shows on television. Until now, the show has got two ideal matches- Kat Kristian-Kevin Almasifar and Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput, and the previous episode, Nikita Bhamidipati-Trevon Dias became the compatible match and they had a power to de-throne one among Dhurv Malik-Sapna Malik and they chose Dhruv, who was sent to Silver Villa.
The
winning
couples
of
'Couple
Goals'
got
a
chance
to
spend
quality
time
with
their
partners
in
luxurious
dates,
after
which,
the
contestants
gear
up
for
golden
opportunity
challenge
named
'Love
Letters'.
Team
KatVin,
which
had
won
couple
goals,
didn't
perform
as
they
are
already
in
Golden
Villa.
(Image Source: Instagram)
From the rest of the couples, Sapna-Dhruv chose to go against Trevon and Aarushi while Avantika-Gary and Samarthya (Sam)-Nikita will be competing with each other. As per India-Forum report, Samarthya-Nikita and Trevon-Aarushi win the challenge. Both couples get immunity and also get the opportunity to go in front of the oracle. On the other hand, Sapna will be joining Dhruv in the Silver Villa.
Currently, the show has contestants- Dhruv Malik, Sapna Malik, Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samarthya Gupta, Trevon Dias, Avantika Sharma, Gary Lu, Aarushi Chib, Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput, Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth.
As per Tellychakkar report, there might be a dome session, during which Gary and Avantika might be eliminated. However, there is no confirmation about the same.
