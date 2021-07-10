Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Nikita-Sam, Trevon-Aarushi Win Golden Opportunity Task; Avantika-Gary To Be Evicted?

MTV Splitsvilla 13 is one of the popular dating reality shows on television. Until now, the show has got two ideal matches- Kat Kristian-Kevin Almasifar and Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput, and the previous episode, Nikita Bhamidipati-Trevon Dias became the compatible match and they had a power to de-throne one among Dhurv Malik-Sapna Malik and they chose Dhruv, who was sent to Silver Villa.

The winning couples of 'Couple Goals' got a chance to spend quality time with their partners in luxurious dates, after which, the contestants gear up for golden opportunity challenge named 'Love Letters'. Team KatVin, which had won couple goals, didn't perform as they are already in Golden Villa.



From the rest of the couples, Sapna-Dhruv chose to go against Trevon and Aarushi while Avantika-Gary and Samarthya (Sam)-Nikita will be competing with each other. As per India-Forum report, Samarthya-Nikita and Trevon-Aarushi win the challenge. Both couples get immunity and also get the opportunity to go in front of the oracle. On the other hand, Sapna will be joining Dhruv in the Silver Villa.

Currently, the show has contestants- Dhruv Malik, Sapna Malik, Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samarthya Gupta, Trevon Dias, Avantika Sharma, Gary Lu, Aarushi Chib, Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput, Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth.

As per Tellychakkar report, there might be a dome session, during which Gary and Avantika might be eliminated. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

