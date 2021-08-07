Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Nikita, Trevon & Arushi In Dumping Zone? Samarthya To Re-Enter As Wild Card Entry?

The makers of Splitsvilla 13 have been keeping the audiences engaged to the show. In the previous episode, Samarthya got dumped by the ideal match Jay and Aditi and got eliminated from the show. Samarthya's elimination was a shocker for the entire villa and his connection Nikita broke down. Also, Sapna and Dhruv became the third ideal match.

In the upcoming episode, Nikita's friends can be seen consoling her as she gets emotional after Samarthya's elimination. However, Arushi gets insecure thinking that her connection Trevon might switch, take Nikita's side and perform with her.

Further, the contestants gear up for the next task, and Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone announce the same. Although the task starts off with a lighter note, later it intensifies as contestants get into fight. Shivam and Nikita get engaged in a fight as both of them target each other. She calls him the worst and dirtiest player in the game.

Also, contestants target Bhoomika, who gets emotional as her co-contestants pour around five buckets of fish water on her. After reaching Villa, Bhoomika angrily asks everyone to watch their thoughts and words, which irks Sapna, who asks Bhoomika to not say such things looking at her. Seeing Sapna's reaction, Bhoomika assumes that Sapna is the one who made that statement. Nikhil and Shivam try to console Bhoomika.

As per Tellychakkar report, Nikita, Trevon and Arushi in the dumping zone. If we go by the names, it looks yet again 'Let's Do It' Gang members are in danger (as trio belong to 'Let's Do It' Gang) and during the upcoming Dome Session, someone might get eliminated yet again!

On the other hand, as per the report, Samarthya might make re-entry as a wild card entrant. The report also suggested that he has entered Wild Villa. One of the reasons why fans loved Samarthya was because he was the only contestant, who got along with both the groups ('Boombang' and 'Let's Do It'), didn't get into any fights and used to speak to everyone with respect.