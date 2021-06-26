Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Pallak Gets Jealous Of Nikhil-Bhoomika’s Closeness; Avantika Betrays Nikita

The upcoming episode of Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 is going to be hot and dirty. After the fun task of 'Hum App Ke Hain Koun!', Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone announce Bhoomika Vasisth, Aarushi Chib and Avantika Sharma as winners of the task. The winning girls get an advantage of going on a date with the boys of their choices. Interestingly, Bhoomika chooses her golden villa partner Nikhil Malik for a jacuzzi date, while Avantika and Aarushi go on a date with all four boys of the silver villa. Gary Lu refuses to go on a date with Avantika due to his differences with her.

On the jacuzzi date, Bhoomika and Nikhil come close to each other and spend some romantic moments. Nikhil's connection Pallak Yadav learns about the same and get jealous of Bhoomika. She even expressed her anger to them in a sarcastic way. After the dates, Rannvijay and Sunny call everyone for the golden opportunity challenge. The hosts ask Avantika and Aarushi to choose one partner each to perform with them. Aarushi chooses Trevon Dias whereas Avantika selects Samarthya Gupta to perform with her.

Because of Avantika Sharma's selection, Nikita Bhamidipati gets angry with her as she chooses her connection and if they win, the couple will get a chance to go in front of the oracle. Both Aarushi and Avantika chose ideal matches Kevin Almasifar-Kat Kristian and Jay Dudhane-Aditi Rajput as their helpers respectively.

Later, Rannvijay introduces the Splitsvilla 13's hotel task to them, where both the couples have to serve a seven-course meal to their opponent's ideal matches. They will have to serve the food to them with all the hospitality qualities and etiquettes. Notably, while bringing the food to the dining table, they will have to face several hurdles. Bhoomika and Nikhil are appointed as the managers, and they will analyse their service, hygiene and entertainment skills.

After analysing both the couples, Nikhil Malik and Bhoomika Vasisth choose Aarushi and Trevon as winners of the challenge. However, Rannvijay and Sunny bring a twist and say that the professional manager of the hotel was inspecting their task and he will take a final decision about the game. After explaining the good and bad things about both the couples, the hotel manager declares Avantika and Samarthya as winners of the task. The result leaves Nikita heartbroken as Samarthya will get a chance to stand in front of the oracle with Avantika. Stay tuned for more updates about Splitsvilla 13!