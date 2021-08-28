Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Rannvijay Catches Sapna While Cheating; Nikhil-Bhoomika Beats Kat-Kevin

Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3's latest episode begins with Shivam Sharma, who continuously irritates the first ideal match of the show, Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian. He asks them to vacate the Golden Villa room as soon as possible, but they refuse to do it. The next day morning, Shivam gets charged and removes their names plates from the wall and stick them on the sole of his footwear. After that, Dhruv Malik and Shivam engage in a nasty fight as the latter says something about Dhruv, which doesn't go down well with him.

Later, Rannvijay Singha sends a scroll and calls all the Splitsvillains to the task location. The host asks two ideal matches to choose two silver villa couples whom they want to help during the task. Ideally, the 'Risky Disky' task will be played between the two ideal matches and two silver villa couples. Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput choose Nikhil Malik and Bhoomika Vasishth, whereas, Sapna Malik and Dhruv Malik choose Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian. Because of this, Nikita Bhamidipati and Trevon Dias directly go to the dumping zone as they don't get a chance to perform the task.

After that, Rannvijay Singh introduces the task 'Risky Disky' where silver villa couples will go against each other and golden villa couple will go against their respective gold villa couple. In the task, a girl will be hanged to the triangular pillar and on the other side, her supporting golden villa partner will be helping her to swing. The hanging girl's connection will throw a disk, on which some statements were written and the girl has to guess if it is true or false. They will later have to throw that disk in the true or false sections.

Amidst the task, Rannvijay Singha catches Sapna Malik while cheating as she tells answers to Kat Kristian. He warns her that he will throw her out of the show. On the other hand, Bhoomika leaves everyone surprised as she performs exceedingly well in the task. Eventually, Nikhil and Bhoomika beat Kat and Kevin in the task.

On the other hand, Jay and Aditi fail to do the task properly and loses against Dhruv and Sapna. After coming back to the villa, Bhoomika and Sapna engage in an ugly verbal spat as Bhoomika says that the 'Let's Do It' gang always get jealous of team 'Boom Baam' victory. By the end of the episode, Nikhil Chinapa of Wild Villa gives a surprise visit to Splitsvilla and tells them that some Wildvillains are going to join them. Now, we are also excited to know who are coming back to Splitsvilla. Stay tuned!