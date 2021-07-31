Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Sapna-Dhruv Become The Third & Last Ideal Match; Samarthya Gets Eliminated!

Splitsvilla 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. The twists and turns of the show are keeping the audiences hooked to the show. As we revealed earlier, Dhruv-Sapna and Shivam-Palak will win Golden opportunity challenge.

However, they get a shocking twist as from now onwards, Golden Villa will only be for the ideal matches and, hence, Nikhil- Bhoomika and Nikita-Samarthya were asked to join the Silver Villa and vacant the Golden Villa.

Also, Dhruv, Nikita and Aarushi pair up Sapna, Samathya and Trevon, respectively and Pallak-Shivam perform the task 'Moja hi Moja'. The first and second couple, who will finish the task will win. Sapna was the first one to rescue Dhruv and win the challenge, followed by Pallak (and Shivam). Both the couples get Immunities by winning the task.

In Dome Session, Kat and Kevin get a power to save one contestant and they saved Nikita. Among Dhruv-Sapna and Shivam-Palak, the former gets maximum votes and get selected to go in front of the oracle. Sapna and Dhruv become the third and last ideal match of the show, thus making 'Let's Do It Gang' stronger.

Jay and Aditi get a power to dump one contestant, but since Sapna and Dhruv become ideal match, they get could snatch the power from Jay and Aditi by guessing the person they would dump. Sapna and Dhruv were asked to guess the name in Jay-Aditi's cue card and they guessed Aarushi's name, as they thought they wouldn't mention most obvious name. However, tables turn around as their guess was wrong and Jay and Aditi wrote the most obvious name which was of Samarthya. Hence, Samarthya was eliminated.

