Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Shivam & Pallak To Win Golden Connection Challenge? Samarthya Might Get Dumped!

The latest twists on MTV Splitsvilla 13 are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Currently, Kat Kristian, Kevin Almasifar, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samarthya Gupta, Trevon Dias, Aarushi Chib, Sapna Malik, Dhruv Malik, Aditi Rajput, Jay Dudhane, Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth are in the show. The competiation is getting tougher with each passing day. Previous episode was entertaining as the contestants were seen playing dumb charades in Pyaar Maar or Kalakar challenge. Team Aditi won the challenge and among boys Dhruv won. All four of them (Team Aditi comprising of Aarushi Chib and Nikita Bhamidipati, and Dhru) won immunity. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen locking their horns for the Golden Connection Challenge.

In this challenge, four couples- Aarushi-Trevon, Nikita-Samarthya, Dhruv-Sapna and Shivam-Pallak will be seen performing the task. Apparently, Shivam and Pallak will be winning the task and getting immunity.

It has to be recalled that in the previous Dome Session, Pallak and Shivam got saved. Post this, 'Boombam Team' wanted to ask to the duo to perform better as they felt that Golden Villa couples might not save them. Finally, the duo did it and won the immunity. Now, Aarushi, Trevon, Samarthya and Nikita are in danger, and as per India-Forums, Samarthya might get dumped.

As per the latest promo, Bhoomika and Pallak, the two best friends get into an argument. Bhoomika feels that Pallak is playing sympathy card while Palak will be seen lashing out at her and asking her to shut up. Pallak goes on to say that she doesn't want anyone's sympathy card and they can eliminate her if they want to but asks others not to express sympathy. Sunny Leone later announces the task in which the girls will be fire fighters and they have to save their love.

