Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Sunny Leone Miffed With Contestants; Nikita & Samarthya Might Get Dumped?

Splitsvilla 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining dating reality shows on television. The competition is getting interesting with each passing day and contestants are getting to know others' true colours. Also, as the wild card contestants entered the villa, the audience will witness the change in dynamics of their game! With Piyush's entry, problems between Sapna and Dhruv started. Kat and Kevin got saved from elimination as they won the new task.

The upcoming episode will be interesting as the contestants will be seen playing some fun games. The makers shared a promo, in which contestants were seen selling items. In another promo, Kat is quite impressed that Kevin knew about her likes and got her a set of items. Rannvijay is all praise for the couple. In the third promo shared by the makers, Avantika gets into a major fight with Nikita as she (and the rest of the gang) spoke about her behind her back. She also gets into a fight with Kevin for eliminating Gary.



Sunny Leone is quite miffed with the contestants when she gets to know (after Avantika said) that the contestants are talking behind their back.

She is disappointed and shocked, and tells everyone that they have forgotten humanity while playing the game. She is ashamed that begin a girl, they are demeaning and putting the other girl down, and asks how can someone say such nasty things.

On the other hand, Sunny announces one couple will be dumped while Shivam and Kevin continue to fight.

According to reports, Nikita and Samarthya might get dumped in the dome session, as they lost the task, and also Sunny is miffed with Nikita for saying things about Avantia post her exit.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Splitsvilla X3.