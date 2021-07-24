Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Team Kat Loses Challenge; Aditi's Team & Dhruv Win Immunity In Dome Session

The makers of MTV's Splitsvilla 13 are keeping the viewers glued to the show. Currently, Kat Kristian, Kevin Almasifar, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samarthya Gupta, Trevon Dias, Aarushi Chib, Sapna Malik, Dhruv Malik, Aditi Rajput, Jay Dudhane, Nikhil Malik, Shivam Sharma, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth are competing in the show. In the previous Dome Session, Kat and Kevin dumped their best friends Gary and Avantika.

Well, the upcoming episode will be interesting and entertaining as we will get to watch the boys and girls playing dumb charades in Pyaar Maar or Kalakar challenge.

For this challenge, seven girls and boys will be seen playing dumb charades. The female contestants will be divided (using chit system) into two teams- Team Kat and Team Aditi. Palak, Bhoomika and Sapna are in Kat's team while Aditi gets Nikita and Aarushi. In this task, boys will have to enact a film from the chit and one girl from both the team will be seen competing against each other to run and play the gong. The winning girl's team gets a chance to guess the movie enacted by the boy. For every right guess, the boy will get three hearts mark from the girls and the boy who earns the maximum number of hearts will win the challenge.

Despite having less members in the team, Aditi's team win the task. Also, Dhruv gets maximum number of hearts as he enacts well and girls guess right names of the movies that he enacted. Hence, Aditi's team i.e., Nikita and Anushree, and Dhruv win immunity in the Dome Session.