Splitsvilla 13: Sunny Leone On Co-Hosting The Show With Rannvijay Singha: We Have A Lot Of Fun Together

After a long wait, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone are finally back together to host the 13th season of the dating reality show, Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3. The show is all set to be premiered on March 6, 2021, and fans are very excited to see the gamble of love. Amidst all, Sunny Leone recently shared her thoughts about working with co-host Rannvijay Singha again.

In an interview with KoiMoi, Sunny Leone said, "It is like a homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla. Rannvijay is a super amazing co-host and both of us bond really really well, we have a lot of fun together." The Jism 2 actress also revealed that she has already come to Kerala to begin the shoot of the show.

While speaking about Splitsvilla 13, the actress further said, "Splitsvilla has always been a show that is very close to my heart and I have been a part of it since 2014." For the unversed, Sunny and Rannvijay have been hosting the show together for 6 years now. Fans go gaga over their sweet chemistry on the show.

Talking about Splitsvilla 13, the show will have a completely different format this time. The trailer shows a love triangle, which will indeed spice up the game of love and friendship. At the end of the trailer, the makers revealed that Splitsvilla 13 will be having two villas, which is happening for the first time in the history of the show.

Coming back to Sunny Leone, the actress will also be seen in web series Anamika, for which she is undergoing intense training sessions. It is an action-based project led by a female protagonist. Stay tuned for more updates about the same!

Also Read : Splitsvilla X3 Trailer Out: Rannvijay Singha & Sunny Leone's Dating Reality Show Will Have Two Villas

Also Read : Splitsvilla 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Shweta Nair, Vyomesh Koul, Kevin Almasifar & Others To Participate