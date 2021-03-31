Splitsvilla 13: Vyomesh Koul And Aarushi Chib Get Cosy During The Task; Kevin Almasifar Trolls Shivam Sharma

Splitsvilla 13 hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone is getting hotter day-by-day. In the last episode, viewers witnessed a blooming connection between Vyomesh Koul and Aarushi Chib during the Silver Connection Task 'Musical Hug Tug'. According to the task, the girls were supposed to play musical chair kind of a game, where the boys were standing as chairs and they would hug or lift the girl at the end of each round.

Well, the task was eventually won by Vyomesh Koul and Azma Fallah, however, Vyomesh and Aarushi Chib's sizzling chemistry caught everyone's attention. Notably, in one of the rounds, Aarushi hugged Vymoesh and he lifted her in his arms. When Rannvijay Singha asked all the boys to put the girls down, Vyomesh and Aarushi were still engaged in their cosy, romantic moment. Seeing their eye-contact and romance during the task, host Rannvijay teased them and said that the round was over long back.

Interestingly, Aarushi and Vyomesh couldn't stop blushing over their romantic moment. For the unversed, in the previous episodes, Vyomesh Koul had broken Aarushi Chib's heart by choosing Bhoomika Vasishth as his connection to stay in the Golden Villa. At that time, the entire villa supported Aarushi. During the dome session, Vyomesh and Bhoomika were not selected as an ideal match. Now, Vyomesh Koul and Aarushi Chib have started developing a new connection. Hence, it would be interesting to see if they become an ideal match or not in the upcoming episodes.

Apart from Vyomesh and Aarushi's romance, the task had also become popular for Shivam Sharma and Kevin Almasifar's war of words. During the task, Vyomesh and Shivam went against each other for a tug of war challenges. Interestingly, Vyomesh defeats him and gives a chance to his group to troll. Kevin trolls him for the words he used in the dome session, where Shivam had said that he will show them their place during the task. Notably, he accepted his defeat. For the unversed, the villa is divided into two groups - Kevin and Shivam. Kevin's group has Dhruv, Vyomesh, Garry Lu, while Shivam's group has Nikhil Malik and Jay Dudhane.

The game is indeed getting interesting. So, do follow this space to know juicy updates about Splitsvilla 13!

