MTV Splitsvilla 13: Wild Villa Winners Sapna Malik & Devashish Chandiramani To Enter The Show

Splitsvilla 13 is all set for an entertaining twist in the tale! In its sixth week, Nikhil Chinapa, the mastermind in the Wild Villa, will enter the villa to take the game a notch higher. The episode promises a plethora of fun and surprises for the fans. So make sure you have your game face on! Nikhil's association with Splitsvilla goes way back, as he was the host of the previous seasons as well. And the viewers couldn't be happier to see him back in action, in a fresh avatar in the show. While we see Kevin elated to meet his Roadies Revolution mentor in the villa, Shivam switches on his shayar mode to welcome the suave and stylish host of the Wild Villa.

Nikhil will introduce the two Wild Villa winners to the Splitsvillains- Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani. Sapna was a popular contestant in Roadies Revolution and Devashish Chandiramani appeared in Roadies LIVE auditions.

Interestingly, Sapna and Kevin have been contenders in Roadies Revolution as well, where they fought it out from different teams, and Devashish and Nikita Bhamdipati have had a history which ended with Nikita failing to go ahead with him in the auditions. The past equations are surely going to come in the way of the game. Do you foresee some drama unfolding already?

Moreover, these entries in the game are sure to influence the game dynamics between the existing contestants. Will this complicate the existing connections and group equations, or call for new bonds? What will their role be in the game? Only time will answer these questions. So make sure to watch the upcoming episode! Stay tuned to MTV Splitsvilla 13, this Saturday at 7 pm only on MTV and unlock the mystery.

