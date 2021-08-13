Splitsvilla 9 Contestant Isha Anand Sharma Is Five Months Pregnant; Says ‘The Most Beautiful Phase Of My Life’

Splitsvilla 9 contestant and Kundali Bhagya actress Isha Anand Sharma is all set to embrace motherhood soon. For the unversed, the actress got married to Vasdev Singh Jasrotia in May 2021. Isha is in her second trimester right now and is feeling good about the new phase of her life.

Isha Anand Sharma told Times of India, "It's my fifth month and the baby is due in December. Our family will have a big reason to celebrate the New Year. God has blessed us and nothing is more important than the baby in my womb. I have heard that the journey to becoming a mother is not easy. I agree that it's not a cakewalk, but at the same time, it is the most glorious chapter in a woman's life."

The Splitsvilla 9 fame Isha Anand Sharma further stated that her body is changing every day and is getting bigger. However, she is comfortable with the changes. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress said, "I took time to adjust to this change initially as it was a new experience for me. I would worry about the stretch marks, whether I'd be able to get back to my original shape and my career. However, with time, I understood that everything else is secondary and what I am experiencing right now is probably the most beautiful phase of my life. One should embrace it with joy rather than panicking about these temporary things."

The diva further revealed that her husband Vasdev has become her biggest support. She said that he often keeps researching and giving important information. He praises her pregnancy looks and calls her pretty.

Talking about her career, Isha Anand Sharma has also featured in the show, Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu. She has also acted in CID, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kasam Tere Pyar Ki and many others.