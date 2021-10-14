Splitsvilla's Bhavya Calls Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan-Meisha's Love Story Fake; Says Meisha Knows To Use People

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal have been grabbing headline for their closeness. Many of them are wondering how they can fall in love in such a short span of time and are feeling that it is fake. Now Meisha's ex-Splitsvilla co-contestant Bhavya Singh has reacted to the same. The duo had started off as friends in Splitsvilla but later they had a tiff and fell out.

Bhavya called Meisha and Ieshaan's love story fake. She also called her clever and added that she knows how to use people.



Bhavya was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't hate Meisha and I have been a good friend to her. But she is very clever and she knows how to use people. I don't know about Ieshaan, maybe he has been advised to do maybe he is inocent and doesn't understand this reality show."

She added, "Once Ieshaan is out of the house, Meisha won't be able to play at all. Because her only game is to create love triangles because she can't play the game solo. I feel she's playing dirty and unfortunately in playing her game, the guy may be out of the house soon. I can guarantee that this love story between Ieshaan and Meisha is fake. Basically, Pratik Sehajpal and Meisha are playing their game."

She feels that both Pratik and Meisha are playing together and he has told her to create this love story. She said that people were expecting to see Meisha and Pratik together but Pratik is very smart and knows how to play well. She concluded by saying that she likes Pratik's game, but called Meisha stupid as she is not understanding his game.