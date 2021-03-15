Splitsvilla Fame Sanjana Ganesan Ties The Knot With Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

TV presenter and Splitsvilla fame Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on their social media accounts.

Sharing the pictures, the duo wrote, "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit."

While Sanjana looked beautiful in a pink-coloured floral lehenga with traditional jewellery and minimal make-up, Jasprit looked dapper in a pink sherwani with golden embroidery. It was a Sikh-style wedding. Several sports personalities wished the couple on their wedding.

For the uninitiated, Sanjana started her career as a model and won Femina Officially Gorgeous. She had even participated in the Femina Miss India Pune competition and ended up as a finalist.

She later participated in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla, hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa. But she quit the dating reality show due to injury.

She is currently a TV presenter and has hosted several sports shows on Star Sports, including Match Point and Cheeky Singles during the Cricket World Cup 2019. She has also hosted Premier Badminton League (PBL) and Dil Se India for Star Sports. Sanjana was associated with Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as an anchor for the team's interactive show titled, The Knight Club.

