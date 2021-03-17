Splitsvilla X3: Azma Fallah To Get Into An Ugly Fight With Pallak Yadav And Bhoomika Vasishth

The new season of Splitsvilla X3 started airing recently and has already got tongues wagging with some high octane drama in the first two episodes. However, the fans have some more shocking events in store for them in the upcoming episodes. Yes, you heard that right, the show will have contestants Azma Fallah, Pallak Yadav and Bhoomika Vasishth get into a nasty fight.

Talking about the same, the fans had seen in the earlier episode that Nikhil Malik goes on a date with Azma Fallah, Pallak Yadav and Riya Kishanchandani. While Pallak tries her level best to impress Nikhil, Azma acts a bummer and tries to spoil their date. This does not go down well with Palak.

Later Azma Fallah who has grabbed some eyeballs in the show for her melodramatic and hilarious antics, promises Rannvijay Singha that she will try to act as a spoilsport for Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav. Keeping her promise, the upcoming episode will have, Azma create trouble for Nikhil and Pallak by constantly poking the two. While Nikhil will not pay heed to Azma's antics, Pallak will lose her calm and will decide to give it back to Azma.

This will result in a huge fight between Azma Fallah and Pallak Yadav. Not only this, but Azma will also lock horns with Bhoomika Vasishth who will presumably engage in a spat with her to defend Pallak. For the unversed, Nikhil Malik, Kevin Alimsifar and Vyomesh Koul were the three male contestants who were sent to the golden villa after getting maximum golden arrows from the girls.

The three male contestants also had an option to select one female contestant each to live in the golden villa with whom they formed a nice connection in their dates. While Nikhil Malik selected Pallak Yadav, Kevin Alimsifar went on to select Kat Kristian and lastly, Vyomesh Koul selected Bhoomika Vasishth. Their selection of these girls also created some high octane drama in the last episode.

Vyomesh Koul selecting Bhoomika Vasishth left Arushi Chib devastated. Arushi claimed that she had revealed to Vyomesh that she finds a true connection in him. Many other contestants supported Arushi and lashed out at Vyomesh for the same.