Splitsvilla X3: Shivam Sharma To Be Seen In Rannvijay Singha & Sunny Leone’s Show?

Splitsvilla X3 hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone is all set to be aired soon on MTV. The dating reality show has been popular amongst the youngsters for its engaging content and super entertaining tasks. Ever since the 13th season of the show was announced, fans can't keep calm to know about the contestants. So far, Kevin Alamsifar and Samruddhi Jadhav have been confirmed as the participants of the show.

And now, yet another handsome hunk is in the loop to be the contestant of Splitsvilla X3. According to TellyChakkar report, model-turned-actor Shivam Sharma is expected to be a part of the show. A source close to the development informed the entertainment portal that Shivam has a brighter chance of being on the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Ace of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi left the show due to health issues. He told Times of India, "As much as I was excited to kickstart my journey in Splitsvilla X3, I'm sad to inform my fans and well-wishers that owing to some health issues, I have had to quit the show. Post an overwhelming experience with Ace of Space, I was looking forward to embarking on yet another eventful ride with Splitsvilla X3 and meeting new people but unfortunately, I had to take this step due to some unavoidable circumstances."

Talking about the show, the makers have already begun shooting of Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the dating reality show on the small screen.

