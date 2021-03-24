Splitsvilla X3: The Upcoming Episode Has In Store A Lot Of Messy Fights, Mind Games And More!

The new season of Splitsvilla has been full of some interesting twists and turns in the first three episodes. However, the fans have some more shocking events in store for them in Episode 4 of Splitsvilla X3. Since the beginning, it’s been quite visible that two groups have been formed amongst the lot and each one is ready to outdo each other in order to survive.

And now, in the new episode, host Rannvijay introduces the first Silver Opportunity Challenge – 'Musical Hug Tug.’ The game will see the hunks tied to the chairs and girls will have to play musical chairs by ultimately hugging a guy when the music stops. The girl who would be left out, in the end, will ultimately nominate two guys for a game of tug of war. And after every round, one pair will be eliminated and the task will go on till there is one pair surviving till the end.

Meanwhile, the Golden Villa connections will not be a part of the task which leaves 7 guys and 10 girls in the challenge. However, in order to balance the number, we will see the girls voting on who they think should not participate in the task. The other big highlight of this week’s episode is Azma’s nasty game plan, which is not going down well with other girls in the villa. Azma has already invited a host of criticism towards her by making zero connections. It will be interesting to see if survive or ends up in the dumping zone like last time.

This week will also witness the crumbling down of some potential connections. But the two groups will be given the perfect chance to fight it out this time in the task. Will the gap be bridged between the contestants or will the task lead to a big change? Catch the latest episode of Splitsvilla X3 this Saturday at 7 pm, to find out all the answers.

