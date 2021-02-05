Splitsvilla X3 Trailer Out: Rannvijay Singha & Sunny Leone’s Dating Reality Show Will Have Two Villas

The 13th season of the much-awaited dating reality show Splitsvilla hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone is all set to be premiered on March 6, 2021. The makers recently released the trailer of Splitsvilla X3, in which they have introduced a new format of the show. Interestingly, the trailer shows love triangle, which will indeed spice up the interest to watch the show.

In the trailer, Rannvijay Singha looks dapper in a dark blue blazer while Sunny Leone is looking gorgeous in a dusty pink coloured gown. The duo can be seen matching cards of three contestants, as they are putting them in a tricky situation to find their ideal match. As we can see in the video, love triangle is expected to happen in the show. In the end, the makers revealed that Splitsvilla X3 will be having two Villas. Well, it is indeed happening for the first time in the history of the dating reality show.

Talking about the 13th season, the show has already been in the news for its contestants. As we had reported earlier, Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar and Samruddhi Jadhav are the two confirmed contestants of the show. For the unversed, Ace of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi was supposed to be one of the contestants of Splitsvilla 13, but he had to leave the show due to health issues.

If reports are to be believed, Nikita Bhamidipati and Shivam Sharma are expected to be a part of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Now, since the show is all set to start in March 2021, are you guys excited to know the super energetic contestants of Splitsvilla 13? Do let us know in the comment section below.

