Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa To Go Inside Vanraj’s Room And Dance To ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ On Holi

Anupamaa is currently making headlines for its engaging plot. Well, viewers have always been eager to know what will happen next in the Rupali Ganguly-starrer. Right now, Holi fever is going on in almost all the daily soaps. But the makers of Anupamaa will be showing something unexpected in its Holi special episode.

As we all know, Anupamaa will be celebrating her last Holi with the Shah family, as she has decided to move on in her life after being fooled by her husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey. Notably, this will be the first Holi for Kinjal and Paritosh after marriage. Hence, the Shah family members have decided to celebrate it with full happiness. For the unversed, Anupamaa never played Holi in the last 25 years because Vanraj never did.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will be seen in a cheerful mood, as she will be dancing with other family members. While everyone is busy, Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma decides to put colour on Vanraj, however, Rakhi stops her. Later, Rakhi conspires against Kavya, as she spikes her drink to create a scene during the celebration. Unfortunately, Anupamaa accidentally drinks it and goes into a happy state.

She later realises that Vanraj is missing and goes in search of him around the house by riding an imaginary bike. Anupamaa goes inside Vanraj's room in the never-seen-before avatar, and dances to 'Hungama Ho Gaya' song. Later, Kavya enters Shah house to put colour on Vanraj but gets a big shock after seeing Anupamaa applying colour to Vanraj. The whole drama is quite interesting and engaging. We must say that Anupamaa fans would love to see the Holi special episodes tonight and on Monday.

